Future Is About to Launch a Legal Weed Company and Smoking Lounge, Trademark Filings Suggest

The best-selling rapper Future may be jumping into the legal weed game. At least, that’s what recent trademark filings indicate.

According to trademark attorney Clarissa Harvey, Future has big plans in the regulated cannabis space. In a tweet, she said the trademark filings show the brand EVOL BY FUTURE, which were prepared and submitted by his legal team, includes a smoking lounge, vapes, and infused creams.

Rapper Future may be launching a NEW medical marijuana & cannabis brand 💨



On 2/17/23-his legal team filed six 1(b) intent-to-use trademark applications in several classes for "EVOL BY FUTURE" to be used in connection w/ smoking lounge services, vape pens, medicated oils, etc. pic.twitter.com/brvH5NcNgW — Clarissa | Trademark Attorney (@TheLawOfficeCH) February 22, 2023

However, it may be a little too soon to consider Future’s, ahem, possible future in licensed weed. As AfroTech reported , Future has previously filed for trademarks that went nowhere for years. Namely, in 2020, he submitted trademarks for “Sinsational by Future,” which is supposed to be his branded fragrance line. By 2022, the fragrance trademarks were still pending.

Of course, if Future is going to expedite any venture outside of music, we have a feeling this weed-for-profit project will be a priority.

Cover image via