NEWS
Future Is About to Launch a Legal Weed Company and Smoking Lounge, Trademark Filings Suggest
AD
The filings include a branded smoking lounge, vapes, and medical cannabis products.
Published on February 28, 2023

The best-selling rapper Future may be jumping into the legal weed game. At least, that’s what recent trademark filings indicate.

According to trademark attorney Clarissa Harvey, Future has big plans in the regulated cannabis space. In a tweet, she said the trademark filings show the brand EVOL BY FUTURE, which were prepared and submitted by his legal team, includes a smoking lounge, vapes, and infused creams.

However, it may be a little too soon to consider Future’s, ahem, possible future in licensed weed. As AfroTech reported, Future has previously filed for trademarks that went nowhere for years. Namely, in 2020, he submitted trademarks for “Sinsational by Future,” which is supposed to be his branded fragrance line. By 2022, the fragrance trademarks were still pending.

Of course, if Future is going to expedite any venture outside of music, we have a feeling this weed-for-profit project will be a priority.

Cover image via

CELEBRITIES
RAPPERS
CELEBRITIES AND WEED
CELEBRITY CANNABIS BRANDS
MORE...
MERRY JANE Staff
FOLLOW
MERRY JANE is based in Los Angeles, California and is dedicated to elevating the discussion around cannabis culture.
Share this article with your friends!
AD
By using our site you agree to our use of cookies to deliver a better experience.
Accept
Decline
MORE FROM MERRY JANE