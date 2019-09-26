Fiona Apple Says Weed Cured Her Chronic Insomnia

Fiona Apple, like a lot of musicians, has never been shy about her cannabis use. Seven years ago, while being interviewed by New York, she and the interviewer took hits of hash out of a pristine champagne flute . In her latest interview with New York’s Vulture site, when asked about how she tackled her longtime struggles with insomnia, she replied that she treats it with weed. A lot of weed.

According to Apple:

I’ve been through a lot of medication, and for a long time, I think, the medication was helping me sleep and also helping me not have nightmares, but also giving me nightmares. I was on way too much medication for a while. Now, I’m on way less medication. But pot helps me. Alcohol helped me for a while, but I don’t drink anymore. Now it’s just pot, pot, pot. And I get up at like 5AM.

Although most medical marijuana patients in the US are officially registered for “chronic pain,” cannabis as a sedative is one of the plant’s many scientifically confirmed uses. Studies have shown that cannabis helps patients get sleepy, it can help them fall asleep faster, and it may even improve their breathing while sleeping, too. Cannabis can also shorten or eliminate dreaming , which, in Apple’s case, could be a good thing if it prevents nerve-wracking nightmares.

And it’s not just the cannabinoids like THC and CBD that give cannabis its powers to facilitate a great night’s rest. The terpenes found in cannabis contribute to its sedative effects, as well.

As for the Extraordinary Machine singer-songwriter’s relationship with weed, her love for the flower’s chill effects got her into hot water back in 2012. Shortly after releasing her fourth studio album, The Idler Wheel Is Wiser Than the Driver of the Screw and Whipping Cords Will Serve You More Than Ropes Will Ever Do (yes, the title is that long — did you forget?), she got stopped by border patrol officers near Sierra Blanca, Texas. Cops found hashish on her, which resulted in a highly publicized arrest that overshadowed the release of the album. But she must have had a good defense, since she only spent a night in jail over the affair.

As noted by Lisa Rough at Leafly , the border post near Sierra Blanca is notorious for busting celebrities toting weed. The station checks all vehicles passing its checkpoint, even vehicles that are not crossing the US-Mexico border. Over the past several years, cannabis-loving celebs including Willie Nelson, Snoop Dogg, and Nelly were all caught with copious amounts of weed at the same checkpoint. So, in a sense, that criminal record alone places Apple among the highest order of weed-enlightened rock stars.