"F*ck a Fog Machine": Rapper Chucky Chuck Unleashes a Weed Cannon at Kushstock

Rapper Chucky Chuck, a.k.a. Charles DeVries, debuted some new toker tech at Saturday’s Kushstock music festival in Adelanto, California, where he doused the crowd with a custom-made cannabis cannon.

He's probably not going to have any problems getting people in the front rows at his upcoming gigs.

TMZ reported the 42-year-old emcee collaborated with two “custom cannabis creation companies” to create the contraption, which resembles a giant weed pipe attached to a leaf blower. He gave Elite Solution and Smokebusters shout-outs for their collaboration in the process:

“Fuck a fog machine we had @elite_solution and @essmokebusters on deck last night at Kushstock in Adelanto nothing but vibes all day mad love,” the rapper posted on Instagram.

“Smokebusters creates custom cannabis cannons out of leaf blowers affixed to cooking pots/strainers, which are then filled with handfuls of the psychoactive drug and lit with torches,” the Daily Mail wrote .

“That’s my dad,” one fan commented on DeVries's repost of the Daily Mail article. The British publication was not the only international media that picked up the story, which also spread to music websites in Mexico.

The mechanism may or may not have been a repurposed leaf blower. Though it may have originally been a lawncare tool, DeVries’ toy spewed what appeared to be massive clouds of cannabis smoke across the show's front rows. Wearing a hefty backpack, low-slung pants, and a backwards hat, the face-tatted Redondo Beach artist made the hometown crowds happy —or at least, slightly more stoned than they already were at the weed-themed festival.

Within seconds, the front rows of fans at DeVries’ 5:20 p.m. set could only be sighted by the occasional peep of their hands, waving in the air, intermittently emerging from the billowing fog coming out of DeVries’ toy.

Chucky Chuck rose to fame as a member of the legalization-minded Orange County hip-hop crew the Kottonmouth Kings, and has been in the rap game since 1998. His nickname is “Chucky Chuck DGAF,” and he is the bard behind such weedy party anthems as 2019’s “ Smoke That .” So, his Kushstock appearance was far from the first time that the rapper has been linked to 420 notions. DeVries once told an interviewer that he created one of his podcasts at Oceanside, California’s Kush Kingdom cannabis store.

Attendees of Kushstock, whose representatives say is annually attended by ten thousand people over the age of 21, were also entertained by a car show, cannabis sales, and a pro wrestling showcase. Sounds like a day to remember, and in part due to Chucky Chuck. If anyone can manage to remember after that much second-hand smoke.

