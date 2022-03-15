Family Finds Pound of Weed Stashed in 8-Year-Old's Birthday Present

Image via

A family in Georgia was shocked when their eight-year-old daughter opened a birthday present and found a pound of weed inside.

The girl thought she was getting a box of Slimygloop Squishy Chums, but instead found multiple bags concealing cannabis at the bottom of the box.





The girl's father said it smelled potent and proceeded to call the police immediately. He told WAGA that his daughter didn't know what was inside. "It did not contain what box said it contained," he told the news station. "My daughter's reaction was, 'dad got scammed, I got a bunch of leaves.'"

He said a family friend purchased the toy at Found Fortunes, a store that buys items from government auctions and resells them. Officials said they don't believe the employees at the store knew bags of pot were inside the box and noted it would be nearly impossible to track down who swapped the toys with cannabis.

"Whoever done it knew what they were doing. I think they need to be stopped. This shouldn't be happening. No child should open this up as a gift," the girl's father said.