False Eyelashes Made From Hemp Fibers Are Now a Thing, Thanks to Lizzo

Lizzo, the iconic singer, musician, and rapper, started a new beauty trend — one she kicked off at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards: Biodegradable false eyelashes made from hemp-derived fiber.

Not only is this a smart, green fashion statement, but it also sheds light on the fact that falsies are often made from animal products, such as mink fur .

Lizzo’s use of hemp-derived lashes garnered a lot of attention, despite her flawless makeup and glistening accessories at the Emmys. People wound themselves into an online frenzy to know how they could cop some dope lashes, too. Glamour reported that Lizzo’s makeup artist Alexx Mayo chose the lashes earlier this year as he prepared her outfit and look for the Emmys. He used Velour Beauty Cloud Nine Lashes . They’re 90% biodegradable and made from vegan plant fiber. These lashes are sold at Sephora and Ulta, making them widely accessible.

Mayo (Lizzo’s makeup artist) posted Lizzo’s elegant look on Instagram, and the designer gave Velour Beauty a shout-out for their hemp-derived “falsies” lash line. The team behind the Toronto-based beauty company announced they were the world’s first hemp-derived lashes this past February.

While it sounds odd for eyelashes, hemp is one of the most durable fibers and has positively impacted the beauty world. For one, hemp-based eyelashes last longer than traditional falsies — you can wear them up to 20 times if cared for properly, as opposed to maybe five or six times with regular lashes. Furthermore, most fake eyelashes are irritating as fuck (which is an understatement), but the company says these hemp ones are comfortable.

Velour Beauty’s Plant Fibre Lash Collection is “a lash collection that is entirely plant-based! All components of this lash, from band to fibers, are derived from plants,” the company writes on its site. “The fibers are so fluffy and natural-looking, you’d never know they were hemp-derived. Our Plant Fibre Lashes are 100% vegan and cruelty-free, can be reused up to 20+ times, and come in 100% recyclable packaging.” By being cruelty-free, the company stays away from materials like mink fur, which is a trend that should have been left behind over a decade ago, if we’re being honest.

Velour Beauty offers at least three styles of hemp-derived lashes in its affordable Plant Fiber Lash Collection : Second Nature, Cloud Nine, and A New Leaf. “You get the same Velour quality, lightweight lashes handmade on premium bands for all-day wear and comfort, but you don’t have to compromise quality for sustainability,” the company’s site says. “With a fluffy natural-looking texture, you’d never know they’re entirely plant-based.”