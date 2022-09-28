Experience Higher States of Relaxation with These Cannabis Gummies

Mental health is one of the biggest issues of our time. According to the latest statistics available from the National Institute of Mental Health Disorders , an estimated 26% of Americans ages 18 and older — or, about 1 in 4 adults — suffer from a diagnosable mental health disorder in a given year. While the evidence for CBD and CBD-derived compounds to treat psychiatric disorders remains unclear, studies have noted that CBD has the ability to alleviate some symptoms of schizophrenia, social anxiety disorder, and ADHD.

Delta-8, a compound found in cannabis, may seem new to the market but its health benefits have been on the radar of many researchers for a while. While delta-8 contains some of the same properties as its psychoactive cousin, delta-9, the former delivers a set of relaxing benefits for users, despite containing less than 3% THC. Many users prefer to medicate with delta-8 in the evening to wind down, manage stress, and regulate their sleep patterns.

With CBD products available for purchase in all but three US states, finding one that works for you can be daunting. Online shops tend to carry a large selection with a wide variety that can affect your overall experience. Oftentimes, retailers provide little to no information about their products aside from the ingredients and recommended dosages. At best it can be confusing; at worse, you discover you spent your hard-earned money on a product with no medical benefits.

CBD gummies aren’t made equal. But, there are a few brands with impeccable product offerings. Lucky for you, we sorted through the hoards of poorly formulated (and overpriced!) CBD products to bring you a list of the best CBD gummies of 2022.

Delta Remedeys

Many oils and tinctures can be difficult to transport. They’re messy and taste bitter, which is why many consumers prefer CBD gummies to tinctures and other oils. For anyone looking to manage their mental health quickly and discreetly, Delta Remedeys ' newest gummies contain 25mg of delta-8-THC derived from natural hemp. Thoroughly tested and accurately labeled, delta-8 provides full-body relief from anxiety and stress — you know, the two most common mental health problems ailing the world’s population — without any unwanted psychoactive effects.

Delta Remedeys offers a subscription service with discounts up to 30% off and free shipping, so you never have to worry about running out when you need it most. If you are sick of trying brands that claim to work without showing third-party, lab-tested results — consider this your new remedy to a healthier and happier life.

Delta Extrax

The term “weed hangover” refers to feeling the effects of cannabis long after the high has worn off. It usually happens after ingesting significantly more cannabis than one's tolerance is accustomed to. Symptoms can include headaches, nausea, depression, and brain fog. Delta Extrax products are made with high-quality hemp with less than 0.3% THC. You can medicate to your heart's content, knowing you’ll wake up the next day feeling calm, refreshed, and ready to take on any challenge.

Delta’s gummies are vegan, packed with flavor, and convenient for travel. However, you will want to pace yourself because these hard-to-resist delta-9 edibles pack a slight punch for those who are sensitive or new to cannabis. Visit Delta Extracts’ online store and save up to 50% when you shop their hemp-derived products.

Planet Delta

The primary goal of Planet Delta is to provide customers with high-quality delta-8 products that are accessible and convenient. Their premium gummies contain a powerful calming effect that can help reduce stress. These gummies are made from hemp grown in the US, where plants are raised in premium conditions for optimal growth. After harvesting and processing, CBD and other cannabinoids are extracted from the plants. The CBD is then converted into delta-8 THC and infused into delicious, full-spectrum gummies. Their vegan, non-GMO blends make it easy to chill out anywhere, even if you’re on the go. New customers can sign up to receive 10% off their entire order and enjoy free shipping within the US.

Tillmans Tranquils

Crafted in small batches with American-grown hemp extracts, Tillmans Tranquils CBD-infused mints allow consumers to microdose anytime and anywhere they need to. Each serving contains 5mgs of broad spectrum CBD and flavors made from only natural ingredients. As the mint dissolves, the active ingredients quickly bypass your digestive system, allowing you to absorb the CBD-rich oils through the body’s sublingual pathways. Forget lugging around large plastic jars that make medicating discreetly difficult and join the thousands of customers who trust Tillmans to help them live tranquil lives.

Diamond CBD

Enhance your wellness routine and feel the buzz of relaxation with Diamond ’s delta-8 and CBD-infused products. By continuously focusing on research and development, every Diamond product provides users with access to quality hemp products developed by medical professionals and scientists.

With a sustainable approach to hemp production, Diamond is also crafting a product that helps leave the world in a better condition than it was before. These products are strong enough to last as long as your busiest days. Now available in 150mg for those who prefer a stronger CBD isolate, medicating on the go has never tasted (or felt) so good! For a limited time, subscribers can save 40% on their first purchase!

With the popularity of CBD gummies continuing to rise each year, more people than ever are benefiting from the therapeutic properties of CBD in tasty gummy form. Remember, only purchase high-quality CBD gummies from reputable CBD brands. Always use your best judgment when shopping online and only purchase from companies with safe, lab-tested results.

** This was made in partnership with Delta Remedeys