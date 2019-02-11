Ex-NBA Star Lamar Odom Launches Line of CBD Vape Pens

Lamar Odom is getting back on the basketball court and back into the boardroom, and CBD is at the heart of the former NBA all-star’s remarkable comeback.
According to a report from TMZ Sports, Odom will launch a self-titled brand of Odom CBD vape pens at the Tobacco Plus Expo in Las Vegas this week, adding yet another accomplishment to a month in which the former Los Angeles Laker announced his return to the hardwood via Ice Cube’s “Big3” 3-on-3 league.
Beginning in 1999, Odom played 14 years in the NBA, winning back-to-back championships with Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers and gaining international tabloid fame thanks to his on-again, off-again romantic relationship with Khloe Kardashian. In 2015, Odom overdosed in a Nevada brothel, and went through a highly-publicized recovery period hindered by 12 strokes and six heart attacks.
Eventually, Odom was able to beat his narcotics addiction and make a full recovery; a feat that he partially credits to medical cannabis, including hemp CBD. Now, as he gets set to make a return to the court, Odom will bring his recovery secret to athletes and holistic wellness-seekers everywhere through his main cannabis brand, Rich Soil Organics.
“While going through rehab, I discovered certain strains that support wellness. Friends, associates, and ex-teammates asked me what solutions I was using on my road back to recovery, and that’s when Rich Soil Organics was born,” Lamar told The Blast in 2018. “It’s a perfect time to offer these cannabis solutions to the public who may be going through similar body issues as I am.”
According to TMZ, the CBD venture will partner Odom with e-liquid vape company Five Star Juice to produce 500mg CBD pens with an “Odom” label oddly reminiscent of a certain NBA team’s throwback logo.
Odom now joins a slew of former NBA, NFL, and NHL athletes in the cannabis space, including former Golden State Warrior Al Harrington, who has established his Viola brand of cannabis concentrates and CBD products in a number of legal markets.
As for Odom’s skills on the basketball court in the wake of his years-long recovery, well, we’ll just have to wait to wait and see.
Follow Zach Harris on Twitter