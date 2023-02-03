Everyone’s Broke, So Here’s How to Score Some Weed on the Cheap

Broke cannabis consumers, rejoice: Leafly assembled a panel of experts to share their 21 favorite techniques for getting high when cash flow is low. Can we share with you some of their good news?

The list includes real wisdom on the practice of buying in bulk and storing your weed in air-tight containers, turning economic-yet-bammer weed into succulent edibles—and of course, signing up for Leafly’s mailing list for news of cannabis discounts at dispensaries near you. (This list is honestly so pragmatic, we guarantee you won’t be mad at that tiny nug of self-promotion.)

Some of these tips are pretty utilitarian. For instance: Storing your roaches and best practices for ensuring their longevity and your safety — put those short kings in metal or silicone storage containers and avoid fire hazards. There’s also a mini-primer on where you can score low-cost roach clips, which will surly extend the life of your joints without requiring you to singe your fingertips. Turns out that your local hardware store (fine, and your friendly corporate behemoth retailer) likely stocks a doo-dad called an “alligator clip” that, while not as bedazzled as some artisanal offerings on Etsy, will get the job done.

You can really tell that the contributors really know their shit, because some of this methodology is not for a weed novice. For example, Leafly’s writer Rae Lland is the authority on “AVB,” or “already vaped bud.” While it may not be your first choice for consumption, this list is designed for the moments when we can’t be choosers — and AVB, Lland holds, can be used in a variety of ingestion techniques, from making edibles to the four to seven-day process of “water curing.”

We might add that finding cheap weed can often come down to the question of geography. Last year, a Portland Business Journal market analysis found that the nation’s most economic buds are located in Oregon, where a high-quality ounce averages around $210 compared to $352 in Illinois.

Note that no one is arguing for a race to the bottom when it comes to cannabis prices! Financial woes do not warrant propping up a rapidly corporatizing marijuana industry that squeezes out the independent growers that frankly, harvest the best flowers to begin with. Plummeting cannabis prices around the country have been alright for consumers in the short term, but do not auger well for the artisan strains that many tokers have come to love.