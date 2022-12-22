NEWS
Erykah Badu Launches Her Lemony Weed Strain With Berner and Gifts Him Shroom Tea
AD
The “On & On” singer now has a lemony cannabis strain co-developed and branded with international weed mogul Berner.
Published on December 22, 2022

Legendary R&B and soul artist Erykah Badu just dropped her own cannabis brand with the help of fellow musical-legend-turn-global-businessman Berner

The two icons discussed Badu’s new weed strain and mushroom tea set in a video, Vibe reported.

Badu’s strain, called “The Badu” was grown by Mad Cow Genetics. According to Berner, it’s a cross of Limoncello and Jet Fuel Gelato. As they explained, it carries a distinctly lemon quality in its smoke and aroma profiles, producing an even-headed feel that’s easy to maintain — if you can stop yourself from tasting more of its citrusy awesomeness.

“It’s really nice and natural, sort of like a ballad,” Badu said in the video. “It just makes you move light and it kind of gets you through your day, and you’re not zooted.”

To thank Berner, Badu gifted him with a shroom tea set. Two of the flavors in the gift box are listed as containing “psilocybin extract.” So it’s safe to assume she was very, very thankful for the hookup.

Psilocybin extracts and psilocybin-containing mushrooms have been decriminalized in parts of California, where Berner resides. Although it is not yet legal to buy or sell shrooms in these decriminalized areas, they can be legally donated or gifted to adults 21 and over. 

According to Vibe, the badass Badu weed strain will soon be available at Berner’s Cookies locations, though which ones, exactly, have not been announced.

Besides helping Badu develop her own weed strain, Berner’s been busy. He has opened a Cookies lifestyle location in Spain and recently opened another Cookies spot in Thailand, becoming one of the first US-based entrepreneurs to establish a legit weed brand in Asia.

Cover image via

CELEBRITIES
CELEBRITIES AND WEED
CELEBRITY CANNABIS BRANDS
BERNER
MORE...
MERRY JANE Staff
FOLLOW
MERRY JANE is based in Los Angeles, California and is dedicated to elevating the discussion around cannabis culture.
Share this article with your friends!
AD
By using our site you agree to our use of cookies to deliver a better experience.
Accept
Decline
MORE FROM MERRY JANE