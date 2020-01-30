Elderly Woman Gets Misdiagnosed with a Stroke After Mistakenly Eating Pot Cookie

Throughout the history of cannabis consumption, countless people have shared stories warning about the power and sneaking ability of THC-infused edibles . But a newly published account of someone accidentally consuming a pot-laced treat may take the cake — or cookie — for most harrowing.

According to a new report published in the Journal of Emergency Medicine and first covered by Live Science , an elderly woman was recently administered to a hospital with what doctors initially believed to be a stroke. Eventually, however, it was discovered that the 64-year-old woman’s symptoms were due to an unknowingly-consumed edible.

To protect the woman’s secrecy, study authors kept her identity and location anonymous. But as it is described in the peer-reviewed journal, the woman left her assisted living center and checked in at a local hospital after suffering weakness in her arms and legs, as well as affected speech. When she arrived at the emergency room, medical staff on hand called a “code stroke,” alerting doctors that she may need an emergency dose of anti-blood clot medication.

Thankfully, though, the staff did not rush to any conclusions, and instead put the woman through a slew of tests before administering any heavy meds. And after an MRI, chest X-rays, a CT scan, and multiple blood samples, doctors could not find a clot, or any other sign of a stroke. But after hours of discussion, the stumped medical team discovered a different potential culprit for the patient’s uncomfort — a cannabis-infused cookie.

In a detailed breakdown of her day leading up to the stroke scare, the woman said that she had eaten a cookie at her retirement home that had been brought by a couple whom the woman’s husband described as having “questionable character.” At that point, doctors called for a toxicology screen and discovered unusually high levels of THC in the woman’s system.

After a few hours of stressful hospital time, the woman said that she was beginning to feel stronger, began to speak clearly, and was released back to her retirement home . It is unclear if she gave an earful to her dodgy building-mates for dosing her with an innocent-looking cookie, or if she enjoyed the latter part of her psychoactive experience outside the hospital.