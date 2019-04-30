NEWS
Dude Flushes Grandparents' Ashes After Mom Kicked Him Out for Smoking Weed
AD
While dumping ashes from a bowl of weed is legal in Pittsburgh, dumping ashes from an urn is not.
Published on April 30, 2019

A Pittsburgh man was accused of dumping his grandparents’ ashes into a toilet after fighting with his mom about weed.

Thomas Porter Wells’s mother, Denise Porter, reportedly kicked him out of her house last September after the two got into a heated exchange over his alcohol and marijuana use. She accused him of taking revenge soon after by disposing of her parents’ remains, which she kept in a locked box.

According to the Tribune-Review, the man denied pouring his grandparents’ ashes down the toilet. His mother, however, became suspicious in February after he texted a threat to flush her ashes after she passed away.

While dumping ashes from a bowl of weed has been legal in Pittsburgh since 2015, dumping ashes from an urn is not. Wells was charged with two counts of abusing a corpse and an additional count for criminal mischief. His first hearing takes place May 13.

Follow Randy Robinson on Twitter

NEWS
FAMILY
CULTURE
PENNSYLVANIA
MORE...
Randy Robinson
FOLLOW
Based in Denver, Randy studied cannabinoid science while getting a degree in molecular biology at the University of Colorado. When not writing about cannabis, science, politics, or LGBT issues, they can be found exploring nature somewhere in the Rocky Mountains. Catch Randy on Twitter and Instagram @randieseljay
Share this article with your friends!
AD
By using our site you agree to our use of cookies to deliver a better experience.
Accept
Decline
MORE FROM MERRY JANE