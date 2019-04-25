Dr. Bronner's CEO Is About to Launch a Sustainable Weed Company

David Bronner, the CEO of Dr. Bronner’s, announced Monday that he’s partnering with Flow Kana to start a new, ethical cannabis company. And they’re giving away all the profits to charity, too.

The new company, Brother David’s , promises to follow environmentally sustainable practices. Only outdoor, sun-grown weed will be provided by the venture, which is Sun + Earth certified . Given recent reports that cannabis businesses eat up electricity , produce untold tons of waste , and dump toxins into the water supply, the news comes as a breath of fresh air.

“Cannabis is our sacred ally, helping us heal, connect and appreciate each other, and elevating our consciousness into the magical living moment,” Bronner wrote on the Brother David’s website. “Cannabis should be grown and consumed consciously, respecting its connection to the land and the people who grow it. This consciousness not only enhances the quality of the cannabis, but the quality of our experience with it.”

The website also assured its family-farm employees would be “fairly-paid.” As for its charitable donations, the company has yet to state which charities will receive its proceeds.

Bronner gained some notoriety in recent years for his cannabis activist hijinks. In 2009, he was arrested for tilling the soil in front of the DEA’s headquarters in Washington, DC, to plant hemp seeds. In 2012, he was arrested again for attempting to plant hemp on the White House lawn.

Dr. Bronner’s is the biggest natural soap company in the world, valued at a supremely cool $50 million. The company has donated $5 million to legalization efforts across the country.

Obviously, Bronner doesn’t need the money, but the rest of us do need better methods for growing good weed. Here’s to Brother David’s and Flow Kana setting the standard for the rest of the industry.