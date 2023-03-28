NEWS
Diplo Ran the LA Marathon in Under Four Hours While High on Acid
And not only did he run the LA marathon on LSD, he also beat Oprah Winfrey's marathon time while tripping.
Highly acclaimed DJ and producer Diplo ran the LA marathon in just under four hours, which is outrageously fast for someone who's not a seasoned marathon runner. He finished the race not only boasting that he beat Oprah Winfrey's old marathon time, but that he was also under the influence of LSD while running (obviously much faster than everyone), according to Fox 29 News

But he didn't tell everyone at the end of the race. Instead, he waited until the following Wednesday, when he announced it to the world via social media, saying the LA Marathon was the furthest he had ever ran.

"I did what any normal person would do and took LSD," the producer wrote on social media.

Diplo, who finished the race at 3 hours and 55 minutes, which is faster than Oprah's marathon time by more than 30 minutes. She finished the Marine Corps Marathon in 4 hours and 29 minutes.

"Sorry Oprah," he said, jokingly, on social media.

The use of psychedelics in sports is becoming a "thing," now that tripping has taken on a more socially acceptable bent. Whether for workout enhancement or recovery, entheogens are popular among athletes. Finishing the LA Marathon in record time while high on LSD, however, is a huge feat that almost puts Diplo up there in the ranks of Doc Ellis, the infamous pitcher for the Pirates who threw a no-hitter while on acid against the San Diego Padres. Ellis, who was an LA-native, died in 2008. 

Kenyan runner Stacy Ndiwa won the women's portion of the LA Marathon Sunday, crossing the finish line at 2 hours and 31 minutes. Ethiopian runner Jemal Yimer won the men's race in 2 hours and 13 minutes. As far as we know, neither of them were on LSD, however.


