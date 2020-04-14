Did 50 Cent Just Challenge Snoop Dogg to a Rap Battle?

Image via

Many men may have wished death upon 50 Cent, but he says he’s only willing to battle just two hip-hop heavyweights: Ludacris, and the Boss Dogg himself, Snoop.

50 Cent, whose legal name is Curtis Jackson, was asked who he would like to face in a rap battle during a live interview with La La Anthony on Instagram last week. Without hesitation, he dropped Snoop’s name.

"Snoop's catalog would probably do it," 50 Cent told La La Anthony, referring to the Doggfather’s long, extensive career in the rap game.

"Outside of that, wait… maybe, um… who else, who else?" he asked as he considered another opponent, Hot New Hip Hop reported. "It would be fun to do Ludacris."

A rap battle between Snoop and 50 would be interesting, though cordial. The two rap icons collaborated in the past, notably when Snoop flowed over a remix of 50 Cent’s hit 2003 “PIMP.” The Snoop version, retitled “CRIP,” dropped the same year as “PIMP” and featured 50 Cent’s G-Unit homies, Young Buck and Lloyd Banks.

Later in the Instagram interview, La La Anthony wondered what other rap-battle matchups 50 Cent would like to see. 50 replied he’s been patiently waiting to see Fabolous go at Mase. Mase has been on hiatus from rap since 2017, after quitting rap for the first time in 1999, becoming a minister, then making two comebacks years later.

</p>

So, what would a match-up between Snoop and 50 look like? Both men share many victories and milestones, so it’d be tough for either to jab at the other’s lack of success. For instance, both Snoop and 50 transitioned from the rap game to television production and Hollywood films. Both rappers sold albums that reached platinum status. Both have Grammys. Both rappers have bars for days.

However, Snoop does have something 50 does not: A Guinness World Record — for mixing the world’s largest glass gin and juice , ever. But we may be biased when it comes to favoring the Doggfather.