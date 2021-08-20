Denver's First Recreational Weed Delivery Comes 7 Years After Legalization

Cover image via

On Thursday, the Mile High City finally saw its first legal adult-use cannabis delivery, despite hosting America's first legal recreational weed sale over seven years ago.

The delivery was made by the dispensary Strawberry Fields to a private home in Washington Park.

It's "nice for people who do not want to be seen at a disepsnary or have time to get to a dispensary," Nick Barbagallo, the first adult-use weed delivery recipient in Denver, told KDVR. "Or there are just too many options when you are in a dispensary, and it's overwhelming."

Pot shops in the Denver area take measures to ensure customer confidentiality, such as covered windows and waiting rooms. But some consumers may enjoy the added privacy that comes with home deliveries. In Colorado, employers can still terminate their workers for getting high off-the-job, whether the employees are medical patients or recreational tokers. Healthcare professionals can also deny prescriptions for medications such as painkillers if they suspect the patient consumes cannabis.

Thursday's delivery isn't Colorado's first, however. Last year, several Centennial State cities began delivering medical cannabis, and only medical cannabis, to registered patients.

In March, Aurora saw the state's first recreational deliveries, though weed deliveries haven't been very popular there. "It's not competitive at this point," Tim Cullen, the CEO of Colorado Harvest Company, told Westword in July. "The competition is just getting the word out there. So far, it's been testing a proof of a concept and seeing if this can work in Denver."

By law, adults 21 and over may get weed delivered to them between 8am and 12am, though many pot shops close anywhere from 7pm to 10pm in the Greater Denver area.



Regardless, other weed-legal states have seen customers make ample use of delivery services, such as in California and Nevada. In fact, Nevada is the only state where weed can be delivered 24/7. It may just be a matter of time before Colorado catches up.



