Denver’s First Cannabis Bar with Infused Booze Is Opening Just in Time for a 420 Comedown

If you’re looking for something to celebrate this 4/20, you could do worse than hail the impending arrival of Denver’s very first cannabis bar. JAD’s Mile High Smoke will open its doors on Friday, providing a space for those seeking to down an alcohol-free, THC-infused pint while catching the game or tapping in with friends.

JAD's menu includes cans of Ceria Brewing Co’s cannabis-infused, non-alcoholic, blood-orange-and-coriander-brewed Belgian-style white ale (which clocks in at 5mg of THC and CBD, which for most people reading this article will be a subtle buzz) and the brand’s IPA, which has 10mg of THC and CBD and the potential to pack a slightly larger punch, The Denver Post reported .

But pints are far from the only way the 4,000-square-foot establishment will have clients consuming. JAD’s will also offer concentrates (both in vape carts and dab-ready portions), pre-rolls, and flower with take-home pipes or rolling papers. Budtenders will cut off customers after consuming two grams of flower, a half-gram of concentrate, or 20 milligrams of edibles — which can be served up to 10 milligrams in a serving — under Colorado law.

On top of such delicacies, JAD’s looks to feature arcade games and TVs, and the venue should have an outdoor patio planned to open by summertime. Food is sounding like it’s not the focus at this spot — expect personal pizzas and hotdogs.

And though the booze may be alcohol-free, JAD's is just a short walk away from bars that do serve spirits with alcohol.

In 2019, Colorado legislators passed a “marijuana hospitality establishments” bill that made marijuana businesses like JAD’s an exception to the 2006 Colorado Clean Indoor Air Act, which typically prohibits smoking in hospitality spots.

“We’re selling the basic, ‘I want to get high’ supply,” owner Josh Davis told The Denver Post. “I am giving recreational users a safe place to come in and consume marijuana. A safe place to come and get high, be relaxed, stay as long as you want or you have to because I’m not going to let you leave inebriated.”

As COVID-19 restrictions lift around the country, we’re seeing a wave of similar cannabis bar and lounge opening announcements, with some menu variations. In Nashville, Tennessee, the North Germantown sports bar Buds & Brews will not be allowed to sell food that will get you high, but hemp-infused everything will be on order.

As of now, West Hollywood may hold the crown for most cannabis bars and restaurants — but keep an eye on Las Vegas. The City of Sin has a vested interest in providing its 32 million yearly visitors with safe places to smoke, given Nevada's restrictions on lighting up in hotel rooms.

Davis, who works for the cannabis consulting group Legacy 64, had to wait it out to open his spot — he initially didn’t land a license in Denver’s first lottery for cannabis hospitality establishments but jumped in when another licensee’s plans to open didn’t pan out. Even though it was a complicated path to ownership, he expects he won't be the only one operating the Mile High City’s cannabis bar scene.

“While I’m doing the first one, once I show people this can be done and it can be effective, there will be thousands of these,” he said.