Denver Wants to Use C02 Emissions From Beer to Help Grow Weed Sustainably

A unique partnership between an independent brewery and a state-licensed cannabis cultivator is setting out to combat climate change in Colorado.

In a press conference this week, Governor Jared Polis was on hand to announce a joint venture between Denver Beer Co. and The Clinic cannabis dispensary to redistribute CO2 emissions generated during the brewing process as plant growth stimulants in indoor marijuana cultivation sites.

CO2 is used in cannabis grows to promote healthy crops and increase yield. As the program begins, the Denver Beer Co. will use a carbon capture machine to trap emissions, which will then be transported by truck to The Clinic’s grow rooms. According to The Denver Post , the environmentally-conscious effort is one step in Gov. Polis’ plan to cut the state’s greenhouse gas emissions in half over the next 10 years.

“We’re very serious about reducing our emissions,” Polis told reporters at a news conference Wednesday. “We will leave no stone unturned, no beer tank unturned, no cannabis plant unturned in the climate effort because it’s that important.”

Throughout the lifetime of the partnership, Denver Beer Co. estimates that they will be able to take 100,000 pounds of carbon out of the environment that would otherwise be sent into the atmosphere. At The Clinic, officials are hopeful that the new initiative can be a roadmap for cannabis cultivators across Colorado and other legal states.

“The Clinic consistently strives to incorporate sustainable practices into our operations,” Brian Cusworth, director of operations for The Clinic, told Denver’s KDVR News . “We know that the nation is watching Colorado to see how cultivators of legal marijuana handle our responsibilities to our customers, our community, and our planet. With our participation in this project, we’ll demonstrate how an ethical, civic-minded cannabis industry can make a difference while still engaging in smart business practices.”

And for Governor Polis, the partnership is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to local emissions control.

"It starts here, but the sky is the limit,” Polis said during the debut event. “We want this to be a model.”