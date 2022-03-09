Country Singer Maren Morris Wants Legal Weed, Wishes She Could Smoke with Robin Williams

Cover image © Glenn Francis

In a recent interview with Bustle, Grammy-winning country artist Maren Morris said she not only supported cannabis legalization, but that she regularly smoked it to help with anxiety and depression.

When asked about her relationship with weed, Morris replied , “I definitely have a good relationship with marijuana. I really wish the rest of the country could legalize it, and let’s all move on, because it’s not harmful.”

She continued , “I can’t go to parties [high] and socialize, but I’m jealous of those who can.”

Later in her Bustle interview, when asked which celebrity she’d love to smoke a joint with, Morris made note of the usual suspects such as Snoop Dogg. But given a shot at the impossible, she said she’d love to toke with the late Robin Williams.

“I don’t know if he would smoke with me, but I would love to smoke, be around him, and just feel his hilarious energy,” Morris said , while acknowledging that Williams likely did not partake in the wacky tobacky.

This isn’t the first time the Texas-born 31-year-old publicly took a stance on weed. Last year, Morris was a guest host for Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where she interviewed the most iconic country outlaw of all time, Willie Nelson.

Earlier in that same episode, Morris performed a bit of song foolery to the tune of America the Beautiful, singing, “Blaze across the USA, let's light it up legally. From the purple hazy mountains, from sea to THC.”

Morris joins a growing legion of country and Americana stars who, despite their traditionally conservative fanbases, are publicly supporting cannabis legalization. That includes heavy hitters such as Toby Keith , Reba McEntire , Eric Church , and actor-singer Kris Kristofferson .



