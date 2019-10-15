Cops Confiscate More Weed Infused Nerds Rope, Issue Another Halloween Warning

Image via

Trick or treat, smell our feet, give us something packed with hundreds of milligrams of THC to eat!

For one Pennsylvania police department, that’s the tune they’re expecting from children going door to door for candy this coming Halloween, after a local drug bust spooked officers enough to inspire a baseless holiday warning.

According to CBS News , the Johnstown Police Department issued a sweeping warning to local suburban parents getting ready for Halloween after a search warrant turned up THC edibles packaged as Nerds Rope candies. Despite the drug bust lacking any orange and black flair or pumpkin imagery, police were quick to tie the edible seizure with October’s sweetest celebration.

"During this Halloween, we urge parents to be ever vigilant in checking their children's candy before allowing them to consume those treats," the department wrote . "Drug laced edibles are packaged like regular candy and may be hard to distinguish from the real candy."

In a response to the warning and attached images of the bootleg Nerds Rope candies labeled to contain 400 milligrams of THC a piece, Wonka parent brand Ferrara Candy Company issued a statement renouncing the lookalike candies. Outside of Pennsylvania, similarly packaged edibles have recently been seized in black market pot busts around the nation.

"This product is counterfeit and in no way associated with Ferrara Candy Company. We want to reassure consumers that the products they find at major retailers across the country are safe for them to consume," a Ferrara spokesperson wrote.

Of course, we’re not at all convinced that the country’s underground weed dealers are gearing up to give away their product to unsuspecting kids this month. But that has never stopped fear-mongering news outlets before, and this year is no different. In fact, in Canada, officials already issued a similar holiday warning last week .