Congress Is Going to Vote on Federally Legalizing Weed This Week

At long last, the House of Representatives is officially scheduled to vote on a bill to federally legalize cannabis in a specific time frame: This week.

Even more specifically, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer formally posted online that the floor vote on the Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment, and Expungement (MORE) Act will occur between Wednesday and Friday.

Last summer, the House indicated it would vote on the MORE Ac by the end of September . That vote was postponed until after the election, however, so that Democratic representatives could focus on the most pressing issue at the time: Getting Donald Trump voted out of the White House.

With that mission accomplished, Hoyer then said MORE would be voted on before the year’s end . Now, we’ll just have to see if Hoyer holds true to his word.

“I’ve been working on this issue longer than any politician in America and can confidently say that the MORE Act is the most comprehensive federal cannabis reform legislation in US history,” Rep. Earl Blumenauer said in an official statement. “Our vote to pass it next week will come after people in five very different states reaffirmed the strong bipartisan support to reform the failed cannabis prohibition.”

“National support for federal cannabis legalization is at an all-time high and almost 99 percent of Americans will soon live in states with some form of legal cannabis,” Blumenauer continued. “Congress must capitalize on this momentum and do our part to end the failed policy of prohibition that has resulted in a long and shameful period of selective enforcement against communities of color.”

</p>

Addressing the vote online, NORML Political Director Justin Strekal said , “This floor vote represents the first congressional roll call ever on the question of ending federal marijuana criminalization. By advancing the MORE Act, the House of Representatives sends an unmistakable signal that America is ready to close the book on marijuana prohibition and end the senseless oppression and fear that this failed policy wreaks on otherwise law-abiding citizens. Americans are ready to responsibly legalize and regulate marijuana, and this vote shows some lawmakers are finally listening.”