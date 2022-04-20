Colorado Government Auctions Weed Themed License Plates for 420

The state of Colorado is auctioning off 22 cannabis-themed license plates leading up to the global weed holiday, 4/20.

The online auction includes rights for famous stoner lingo such as "WEED," "BLUNT," "RESIN," "TERPENE," TOKER," "VISINE," and, of course, "420," according to local ABC affiliate KRDO .

Our personal favorite, surprise surprise, is "MRY JANE."

“For over a decade, Colorado has been a leader in the cannabis space, bringing bold, innovative and creative businesses to the state. This effort allows us to celebrate Colorado’s mile-high reputation and fund critical projects and programs in our disability community” said Gov. Jared Polis tweeted.



For over a decade, Colorado has been a leader in the cannabis space, bringing bold, and creative businesses to the state. This effort allows us to celebrate Colorado’s mile-high reputation and fund critical programs in our disability community.https://t.co/rBL3wGEaAV pic.twitter.com/xN9doq4GBj — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) April 2, 2022

The auction has already been underway, and it closes at 4:20 pm MT on April 20.