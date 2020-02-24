Colgate Is Getting In On a Line of CBD Toothpaste and Mouthwash

If you weren’t already getting enough CBD from your deodorant, sex lube , bedding , and — of course — weed, Colgate may soon be jumping into the cannabis game so you can get even more CBD in your mouth.

Late last month, Colgate-Palmolive announced that it was about to purchase Hello Products, LLC, which offers a line of CBD-infused toothpaste, mouthwash, and lip balms at over 1,000 Ulta Beauty store locations across the US. Additionally, Hello's products can currently be found in over 44,000 American retail locations.

Colgate-Palmolive is known for selling Colgate brand oral hygiene products, which also includes toothpaste and mouthwashes. Colgate-Palmolive reported $15.5 billion in revenue for 2018, making the international corporation one of the world’s largest companies to enter the CBD and hemp space after the Hello Products acquisition clears sometime this month. And that may be a smart move for appeasing investors given that roughly 50 million Americans consume CBD products.

Of course, Colgate-Palmolive won’t be alone when it comes to megacorporations finally merging their product lines with cannabis extracts, either. AriZona Tea Company , the company behind Oreos cookies , as well as Coca-Cola , have either already announced or are currently considering offering their own branded lines of CBD-infused food products.

In January, the Consumer Brands Association, an American trade group that represents food industry giants such as Coca-Cola, Tyson Foods, The Hershey Company, Kellogg’s, Nestlé, Del Monte, Kraft, and Pepsico announced that it formed a CBD advisory board . The board’s members include the former director of the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and a former Monsanto executive; no members of the US hemp or marijuana industries serve on the board.

CBD is a non-intoxicating compound found in cannabis. Most hemp currently grown in the US is cultivated for CBD extraction.