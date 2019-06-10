Church of England Wants to Invest Its $16 Billion Portfolio in Weed

The Church of England may become the cannabis industry’s newest big money investor .

On Saturday, Financial Times reported that church commissioners said they would loosen a self-imposed ban on investing in licensed cannabis companies. The restriction remains in place for investments in recreational cannabis, but medical cannabis will be fair game.

“We make a distinction between recreational cannabis and medicinal cannabis,” Edward Mason, the head of responsible investments at the Church of England, told Financial Times . “We are content with it being used for proper medicinal purposes.”

The Church of England currently wields a $16 billion (£12.6 billion) investment portfolio, which became one of the “world’s best-performing endowment funds” in 2016, wrote Financial Times .

Although religious institutions have traditionally opposed cannabis use for recreational purposes, acceptance of medical use is growing . Last year, the UK legalized medical cannabis for certain debilitating medical conditions.

“When [cannabis is] used within an appropriate medical context, in certain prescribed conditions, it can be very useful, and I think the purified medicinal cannabis should be seen in this light,” Dr. Mark Pickering, the chief executive of the Christian Medical Fellowship, told Premier Christian Radio .

In 2018, Grand View Research, Inc., an international financial analytics firm, estimated the global market for medical cannabis would reach $55.8 billion by 2025.