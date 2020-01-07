Chicago Cannabis Dispensary Robbed One Week Into Legalization

Just one week after the debut of Illinois’ long-awaited adult-use cannabis program, a dispensary in Chicago’s Logan Square neighborhood has already reported a burglary.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times , the Modern Cannabis (MOCA) dispensary on the city’s Northwest side was the target of a late night break-in over the weekend.

But while MOCA brass suspect that the culprit came through a side door and might have even used a legitimate access card, dispensary owner Danny Marks said that the burglars only took money, and did not get away with any cannabis .

Since the incident occurred in the middle of night, no customers, employees, or security guards were present during the robbery .

“Our staff and customers mean the world to us, and everyone’s security is our absolute highest priority,” Marks told the Sun-Times . “We would like to thank everyone who wrote in with support and well wishes.”

Since Illinois kicked off recreational pot sales last week , dispensaries across the state, and particularly in the Windy City, have been bombarded with a constant stream of customers. As a result, some pot shops, including MOCA , have had to cease adult-use sales until more inventory is available. On Sunday, the day before the break-in, MOCA was entirely closed to recreational customers.

MOCA has been open in Chicago as a medical-only dispensary for three years now, and Marks told reporters that the shop has been a welcoming, safe space since opening its doors.

“We take security extremely seriously and have never experienced an incident like this since we first opened in 2016,” Marks said .

Despite the inventory setbacks and criminal scare, MOCA is expected to resume adult-use cannabis sales soon.