Charlie Sheen Is Still ‘Winning’ with New Weed Brand, Sheenius

Charlie Sheen, the actor who once infamously told the nation he had “tiger’s blood” flowing through his veins, is rolling out his own weed brand, aptly named “Sheenius.”
Last week, the Two and a Half Men actor announced the company’s launch in a video for DailyMailTV. In it, he noted that pot shops sell weed strains bearing his name, but he wasn’t cut in on the sales.
“It’s all bootlegged essentially, I've never made a nickel off of it,” he said in the video. “That didn't seem fair.”
Sheen, 53, may have chilled after a year of sobriety, but his trademark bluntness remains.
“I'm tired of pretending like I'm not special,” read the Sheenius website’s front page, according to the Daily Mail. “I'm tired of pretending like I'm not bitchin', a total fricking rock star from Mars.”
The website’s text was no longer available at the time of this writing.
Sheenius offers cannabis-infused vape pens with colorful monikers like “MaliBlu Dream,” “Grandma’s Perfume,” and “Milli’s Vanilla.” They go on sale tomorrow, April 2nd, in 20 select dispensaries.
