Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month for the Rest of October with the Unidad Box Project

Josephine and Billies’ dispensary in Los Angeles, California, is rounding out Hispanic Heritage Month with a bang by highlighting Latinx cannabis brands in California’s legal market. Owners Ebony Andersen and Whitney Beatty released the Unidad Box Project in partnership with Weedmaps, and it offers an affordable curated collection of cannabis products designed to acquaint consumers with top-tier products owned by folks in the Latinx community.

Inside the colorful box, you’ll find Luchador 10mg gummies, 3.5 grams of Humo flower, Agua de Flor Sandia con Chile 10mg gummies, La Familia Fresca Krispy and a Mazapan edible coming in at 10mgs each, a three-pack of Loopy Sanchez’s pre-rolls, Dope Flavors Sweet and Sour hash-infused pre-roll, and an eighth of Wyllow flower.

There is a tremendous amount of cannabis inside the box, which only costs consumers $59 (plus tax), that could last even the headiest of stoners through Dia De Los Muertos — that’s really when Hispanic Heritage month should end.

Josephine and Billies is one of the only Black Women-owned dispensaries in Los Angeles, and their goal as a shop is to highlight and uplift BIPOC brands. It’s also to give the BIPOC a place to shop that doesn’t feel like a sterile Apple store. Earlier this year, Andersen and Beatty released the “Pink Box” highlighting women-owned brands in honor of Women’s Day and Women’s month. During Black History month, they also launched a “Black Box” to uplift Black-owned cannabis brands. The Unidad Box is similarly crafted to uplift underrepresented voices, highlight Latinx brands, and celebrate Latinx/Hispanic Heritage Month.

</p>

If you’re in LA and looking to get high and support the Latinx community, here’s where you can buy the Unidad Box:

SixtyFour and Hope, Mid-City: 2000 S. La Cienega Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90034

Josephine & Billies: 1535 W. MLK Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90062

Cornerstone Wellness: 2551 Colorado Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90041

Hierba Dispensary: 2625 E. Cesar E Chavez Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90033

SixtyFour and Hope, Melrose District: 6803 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90038

Wyllow: 2622 S Robertson Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90034

Pirate Town: 134 N Gaffey St. Unit G, San Pedro, CA 90731

Verde+: 5909 S. Normandie Ave Los Angeles, CA 90044