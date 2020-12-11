CBD Keeps Strawberries from Molding and Extends Their Shelf Life, New Study Finds

The whole world has woken up to the benefits of CBD. Each day, CBD users find that the non-intoxicating compound is an effective treatment for everything from anxiety to sleeplessness to distraction to chronic pain. It does make you wonder what other miracles CBD may be able to accomplish.

But, sentient beings aren’t the only ones that benefit from CBD. The results of a new study show that CBD helps keep strawberries fresh and may work as an all-natural food preservative.

The study was conducted by researchers at the University of South Florida and will publish in the journal Postharvest Biology and Technology. The process involved dumping CBD oil on a bunch of fresh-picked strawberries to see if doing so would “reduce microbial growth and extend the shelf life.” And it did.

“Strawberries were evaluated for visual quality and microbial load before and during storage,” the researchers wrote about the process. “Results from this study showed that CBD oil was effective at maintaining the visual appearance of strawberries… compared to the fruit that was not treated.”

Additionally, the CBD-soaked strawberries experienced a considerable reduction in microbial loads. That means molds and yeasts couldn't grow on the fruit. “CBD oil has the potential to be used by consumers at home as an effective antimicrobial treatment and to extend strawberry shelf life.”

Ultimately, the study concluded that strawberries may just be the beginning of CBD’s new role as a natural food additive. “CBD oil has promising potential as an antimicrobial treatment to [all] fresh produce,” the study states.

</p>

The strawberry researchers also point out that due to an absence of federal regulations for CBD, “there are still many uncertainties surrounding the use of CBD as a food additive and the science and benefits behind using CBD in food formulations.” Scientists hope that will change as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gets closer to finalizing rules for CBD. And we hope so, too — naturally.