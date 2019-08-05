CBD Is More Popular Online Than Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, and Kale

According to the Knowledge Navigator at CannabisMD , a survey database for cannabis market behavior, more internet users are looking up CBD than they are Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, or the popular smoothie super-ingredient kale, wrote Benzinga's Javier Hasse. The data was pulled from URL searches, as well as social media searches.

Ironically, both Beyoncé and Kardashian have some indirect relations with the ongoing CBD craze. Both Beyoncé’s husband and father recently joined the cannabis industry, independently, in varying capacities, and Kim Kardashian hosted a heavily publicized CBD-themed baby shower in April.

The upward search trend for CBD began as far back as early 2017, according to Knowledge Navigator's data. However, the trend shot up right at the start of 2019, just weeks after President Trump signed the 2018 Farm Bill. The Farm Bill removed hemp — the non-intoxicating form of cannabis — from the Controlled Substances Act, leaving hemp regulation largely to individual state governments.

CBD, or cannabidiol, is a component of cannabis that has been popping up in everything from underarm deodorant to chewing gum over the past few years. CBD does not cause marijuana’s characteristic buzz , but it does possess many of the same medicinal properties as THC, the compound that gets people lifted.

Last year, the US FDA approved of a pharmaceutical formulation of CBD for treating rare but deadly seizure disorders. Despite the FDA’s greenlight for one marijuana-based medicine, the administration has begun cracking down on companies that advertise health claims for non-FDA-approved CBD products.

Yet, even with the FDA’s warnings, CBD remains more popular than ever. So, perhaps it’s time to finally recognize CBD for what it truly is now: the weed movement’s bona fide pop star.