CBD Is About to Take Over America’s Malls
Green Growth Brands plans to open nearly 200 CBD-specialty shops this year across some of the US’s biggest shopping malls.
Published on June 10, 2019

Green Growth Brands, an Ohio-based cannabis company, recently partnered with Brookfield Properties and Simon Property Group, two of America’s biggest shopping mall companies.

On Monday, Green Growth announced it would open 70 shops at Brookfield Properties’ malls and another 108 storefronts through Simon Property’s malls, CNBC reported. All new store locations should be operating by the end of the year.

Green Growth’s new CBD retail chain, Green Lily, will soon launch at four unnamed Brookfield malls. The company already manages seven CBD storefronts, called Seventh Sense, under other Brookfield Properties, including Illinois’s Oakbrook Center and Las Vegas’s Fashion Show Mall.

CBD’s exploding popularity is bringing the weed-derived compound to mainstream retailers across the country. Earlier this year, the drugstore chains CVS and Walgreens began stocking their shelves with CBD-infused creams, lotions, and other self-care products.

Kroger, an Ohio-based grocery store chain, announced on Monday that it would begin offering CBD products at hundreds of its US-based stores, too.

The US CBD industry is expected to hit $22 billion in sales by 2022.

Randy Robinson
Based in Denver, Randy studied cannabinoid science while getting a degree in molecular biology at the University of Colorado. When not writing about cannabis, science, politics, or LGBT issues, they can be found exploring nature somewhere in the Rocky Mountains. Catch Randy on Twitter and Instagram @randieseljay
