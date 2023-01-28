Catholic School Teacher Gets Busted for Passing a Blunt with Students

A now-former Catholic High School teacher has been accused of allegedly smoking weed with several students, three of whom were under 18.

The teacher, who’s name is Bradly P. Waibel, taught music at Cathedral High School in New Ulm, Minnesota. He was charged on Jan. 19 in a Brown County court with fifth-degree felony possession of cannabis and three misdemeanors contributing to a child's delinquency, according to The Journal .

The school sent out a statement on January 19, a few days after the incident occured, saying Waibel is no longer employed at the school. There will be a Zoom hearing on the matter on Feb. 14 at 8:30 am.

According to court documents, a current student and two others picked up the teacher and parked under a bridge. From there, the group wandered to a nearby sandbar where Waibel pulled out a blunt and passed it to students, who admitted to smoking cannabis, Fox 9 reports .

As if it couldn’t get any worse, a priest associated with the New Ulm Diocese called the police on January 14, after a school administrator alerted him that students were smoking weed with Waibel. The supervising priest called New Ulm Police Investigator Jeff Hohensee, The Free Press reports , who set up interviews with parents of the students and questioned them at the New Ulm Police Department.

One student was an adult, and three others were minors. During the police interviews, another student admitted they had smoked at Waibel’s house on another occasion. He told the cops that the adult student picked up a juvenile student after school and drove to the Waibel’s house, where they smoked weed from a bong. A student said they hit the bong with Waibel between 10 and 20 times.

</p>

One of the students told police that Waibel “always provided the marijuana free of charge,” the complaint reads.

Police executed a search warrant, and a Brown Lyon Redwood Renville Drug Task Force agent photographed and collected evidence. Police recovered items, including flower, wax, a grinder, and a multi-colored bong. The estimated weight of the wax is 3/4 of a gram.

Waibel was taken to Brown County Jail in New Ulm, Minnesota, where he was released after posting a $10,000 bail.