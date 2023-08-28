NEWS
Cannabis in Colorado Is Raking in More Tax Revenue Than Booze or Cigarettes
Colorado’s weed tax revenue is now nearly the same as alcohol and cigarette tax revenue —combined.
Weed is officially bringing in more tax revenue for Colorado than its other “vice” industries, namely alcohol and tobacco. 

According to state data, Colorado raked in $282.3 million in marijuana tax revenue during the 2022-23 fiscal. For comparison, the state also collected about $50 million from cigarette taxes and more than $226 million for alcohol sales, local news outlet KDVR reported.

Altogether, booze and cigarettes together brought in about $290 million, which means cannabis, by itself, is collecting nearly as much taxes as these other two staple intoxicants. 

The same state report noted that 37% of that cannabis tax revenue went toward K-12 education. Ironically, despite the funding infusion from Colorado’s weed, the state’s new pre-kindergarten education program says it remains short of what it needs to include all qualifying students. 

Colorado ranks near the bottom for K-12 education funding compared to the rest of the US, ranking anywhere from 39th to 47th in the nation.

