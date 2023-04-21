CamSoda Is Looking For a Pro Weed Sommelier to Pair Pot With Porn

A leading adult live-streaming cam site is offering one lucky stoner a chance to turn their love of weed and porn into a career .

CamSoda is cashing in on this year's 420 celebration with a new plan to offer personalized weed pairings to match with its adult entertainment. The new service will add a green cannabis icon to the “Tip” section located underneath each video stream. Clicking that little pot leaf will reveal a personalized recommendation for the ideal cannabis strain or product to go along with the performer's show.

ChatGPT may be able to write some good suggestions for weed pairings, but CamSoda won't be using AI to fill this role. The cam company just posted a job opening for a full-time CamSoda Cannabis Sommelier (CCS) whose sole task will be to offer personalized weed recommendations for the site's users. Much like a wine sommelier, the CCS will curate and recommend specific strains of weed that best complement each streaming artist's distinctive style.

Some people might be willing to take on this job just in exchange for free porn, but CamSoda is offering a lot more than that. The winning candidate will receive a competitive salary, a comprehensive benefits package, and even paid time off. And to help the CCS do their research, the company will provide a $100 daily stipend for cannabis products plus unlimited tokens to access any webcam on the site.

The ideal candidate will already have extensive experience as a budtender at a state-legal cannabis dispensary, and will of course need to stay up to date on all the latest weed trends. Familiarity with the live-streaming industry and a passion for all forms of art are a plus as well. And of course, the candidate must comply with all state cannabis laws, which gives a serious advantage to people living in adult-use states.

</p>

"We’re celebrating 4/20 by providing a unique, personalized experience for our users,” said CamSoda VP Daryn Parker to AVN . “We’re well aware of the effect cannabis can have on orgasms and sexual experiences, so we wanted to combine the two. When you log onto CamSoda, not only are you evoking good feelings by watching our beautiful models, but you’re doing it with an optimal cannabis product, too. It takes the experience to an entirely new level.”

The weed-porn pairing might seem like a marketing ploy, but the aphrodisiac powers of cannabis have been thoroughly confirmed by science. Independent surveys and clinical research studies have found that cannabis users report having longer, stronger, and more satisfying orgasms while under the influence. More recent research has confirmed that weed can boost libido and sexual pleasure and can even help close the “ orgasm gap ” between men and women.

Another study reports that residents of legal-weed states get it on more often and even have more children than people who are stuck in prohibition states. The pleasure-enhancing powers of pot don't just apply to partnered sex, though – nearly two-thirds of subjects in one recent study said that cannabis intensified their pleasure while masturbating.

Cover image via