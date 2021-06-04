CA Weed Delivery Service Wants to Pay an Intern to Get High on Its Supply

Image via

A California cannabis company is offering the ultimate stoner dream job: getting paid to smoke weed .

Los Angeles-based weed delivery service Emjay is now accepting applications for a paid intern to try out and review a seriously large number of weed products. Emjay CEO Chris Vaughn told USA TODAY that he envisions the position as the cannabis equivalent of a wine taster – someone with an experienced palate that can describe the subjective differences between similar products.

California's legal weed market is thriving at the moment, and licensed cannabis producers are bringing hundreds of new products to market every year. Emjay now sells over 600 different cannabis products, including varying strains of bud, edibles, and vapes, but without reviews, it's difficult to recommend one product over another.

Rather than relying solely on customer reviews and feedback, Emjay will hire an experienced stoner to contribute their own opinions on the taste, flavor, and effects of every single product that the company sells. Any California resident aged 21 or older is eligible to apply, but the company is specifically looking for someone with a wide range of cannabis knowledge and experience.

The job application explains that the applicant “will be responsible for writing descriptive, unique, and creative copy and reviews about a wide array of cannabis products... The person in this role should understand cannabis culture, what makes consumers tick, and be able to describe Emjay’s ever-evolving menu of product offerings.”

Vaughn told USA TODAY that his company is looking to hire "somebody who is very in tune with how certain things impact their body... someone who's really in tune with effects, but more importantly, is very clearly able to communicate, write down the exact impact and effect of any given product.”

"It'll be fascinating to get the feedback from whoever we find is the best fit,” Vaughn explained , adding that cannabis “can have widely varying effects on sleep, mood and behavior, and we're really excited to see how one person is able to report back on how these different things affected them."

Unfortunately, getting paid to get high is not a full-time career option. The internship pays $15 an hour, for a maximum of 16 hours a week, and the position only lasts for three months. Any interested applicant must submit a single-page sample of their writing or a video explaining why they are a perfect fit for the position. Video submissions will be limited to a maximum time of 4 minutes and 20 seconds, of course.