Bob Marley's Grammy-Winning Son Stephen Launches His Own Cannabis Brand, Kx Family

Stephen Marley, one of the sons of the late Jamaican reggae legend Bob Marley , just launched his own cannabis brand, Kx Family Care.

On Tuesday, the company announced its launch and said they embrace “the native healing botanicals and natural beauty of Jamaica by utilizing plant-based healing elements at the core of their products,” according to a press release .

The idea for Kx Family Care was born from Kaya Fest, Stephen Marley’s music world music festival, which promotes cannabis and hemp at its events. The company and Kaya Fest will have a working relationship going forward.

As for the brand’s flagship products, those include one CBD mainstay and a novel use for hemp oil not often found in most cannabis lines. Kx Family is introducing its own Pain Relief Balm for CBD’s anti-inflammatory properties. The launch also includes Kx Family’s Hair and Beard Oil.

"Due to my love for the hemp plant and all the various uses, Kx Family Care was a natural progression for me," said eight-time Grammy winner Stephen Marley. "This brand is authentic in every way, from the natural infusion of Jamaican botanicals in our products, to the eco-friendly wood and glass packaging we use. Family, natural health, sustainability and respect for the many uses of the hemp plant is what we're all about."

Stephen Marley now joins his brother Damian Marley as a cannabis business owner. Earlier this year, Damian teamed up with the cannabis company Evidence to convert a former California prison into a legal weed grow.

