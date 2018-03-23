Do You Have What It Takes to Be BigMike’s “Next Marijuana Millionaire”?

With mansions in the Hollywood Hills, a private jet, bikini-clad stoner babes, an infamous weed-print Ferrari, and annual revenues exceeding $105 million, “BigMike” Straumietis, the world’s most successful cannabis entrepreneur, is literally living the high life. As the founder of Advanced Nutrients, the #1 cannabis company in the world, his signature ‘work hard, play hard’ persona has not only earned him millions of dollars, but millions of followers as well, skyrocketing the weed mogul to full-blown Insta-fame.

In his 34 years working in cannabis, an inherent savvy allowed BigMike to navigate this particularly treacherous industry, from his humble beginnings running a small grow in Canada, to building the most lucrative cannabis brand in the world. Paired with his playboy persona and legendary mansion parties — like last Halloween’s kaleidoscopic carnival of excess, or 4th of July’s star-studded Malibu beach bash — BigMike’s earned the type of nickname that only a true G could: “The Marijuana Don.”

Lucky for you, this Don wants to share the wealth. BigMike is currently looking for 16 motivated contestants to be on his new competition show, “The Next Marijuana Millionaire.” In this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, the proverbial pipe dreams of one determined ganjapreneur will become a reality.

Aside from receiving over $1,000,000 in cash and prizes, the winner will partner with BigMike to develop their proposed product or idea to completion. The greatest prize of all, however, is priceless: assuming the role of protégé to the most successful cannabis business man in history.

“I’m out to discover you and build the next great brand within our industry,” said BigMike. “I’m offering to fly you out to L.A., put up my own cash and company resources to bring your product or idea from seed to sale, and help you become the Next Marijuana Millionaire.”

</p>

If you’re passionate about the cannabis industry, and think you have the drive and determination necessary to brave the wild world of weed, now’s your chance to prove it. Casting is open, and hopeful entrepreneurs must complete their application by 4/20/2018. More info at mjmshow.com!