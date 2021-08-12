Beyoncé Just Said She’s Going to Build Her Own Hemp and Honey Farm

Image via

In her cover story for the September “Icons” issue of Harper’s Bazaar, Beyoncé hints that she may be entering the cannabis game. Potentially, somehow beating fellow pop icon Rihanna (easily the most stoner of the mega-moguls) to the punch, Bey says she’s such a fan of CBD that she has begun making her own herbal bath blends featuring the cannabinoid.

“I discovered CBD on my last tour, and I’ve experienced its benefits for soreness and inflammation,” says the star, referring to the wear and tear her body has endured after decades of banging through choreography in heels. “It helped with my restless nights and the agitation that comes from not being able to fall asleep,” she continued.

This is not the first time that the superstar has been linked to cannabis. In December, her foundation BeyGood partnered with the NAACP in giving $10,000 to The Gift, a Maryland-based, Black-owned cannabis business. And let us not forget that 2001 “whales” interview — even though the star says she was sleepy when she waxed rhapsodic about marine mammals. It’s doubtful that Bey herself is a THC consumer, or we’d know by now. Mentions of weed in her music are secondhand, as in the reference to her love of rolling on The Carters’ 2018 single “ Apeshit .” Lady Gaga has also said that she freaked out Beyoncé by smoking a fist full of joints in the Queen’s presence.

But now we’re seeing signals that Beyoncé, a businesswoman par excellence, could be taking her relationship to the plant to another level. According to the Harper’s story, Bey is enamored of the “healing properties in honey” and has been keeping literal Bey Hives on her roof, which we already knew about from previous interviews .

That’s when she said that she will be expanding these cultivation pursuits: “And now I’m building a hemp and honey farm.”

Not only that, Beyoncé has been creating her own CBD and honey blends, which apparently even her nine-year-old daughter Blue Ivy enjoys.

“One of my most satisfying moments as a mom is when I found Blue one day soaking in the bath with her eyes closed, using blends I created and taking time for herself to decompress and be at peace,” says Bey. “I have so much to share…”

Talk about your loaded ellipses. The Harper’s article is as meticulously curated as any offering from the megastar has ever been, its interview answers edited to the point of sounding like a press release and with a photoshoot featuring stunning outfits that mix items from her sportswear band Ivy Park and garments from world-dominating fashion corporation LVMH (who — natch — Bey and partner Jay-Z are now working for, as the new faces of the recently LVMH-acquired Tiffany and Co.)