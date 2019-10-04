NEWS
Bathroom Trap Door Leads Italian Police to Massive Cannabis Grow
A mesmerizing video detailing a glowing portal to the huge grow operation has quickly gone viral across social media.
Published on October 4, 2019

Police on the Italian island of Sardinia opened the cannabis equivalent of a cartoon treasure chest when they discovered a massive cannabis grow operation hidden behind a small trap door in the shower of a residential bathroom. 

In a new video that has now gone viral with more than 4 million views on Twitter alone, Sardinia cops find a secret door hidden on the wall of a tiled bathroom stall. Behind it, gold light shines from a secret room made to house an industrial-sized black market pot grow.

According to CNN, the clandestine grow room was over 5,000 square feet and housed more than 500 plants. To facilitate uniform growth, the room was equipped with full lighting ballasts and a halogen lamp system. And in true criminal fashion, the grow house was temperature controlled by heat pumps and fans running off stolen electricity.

Cops on the scene made one arrest, charging the homeowner with production and possession of illicit narcotics, as well as possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. Police did not report how they stumbled upon the shower door greenhouse, but with such a massive space hidden from the public, we’re guessing they just asked where the second half of the house was. 

Zach Harris
FOLLOW
Zach Harris is a writer based in Philadelphia whose work has appeared on Noisey, First We Feast, and Jenkem Magazine. You can find him on Twitter @10000youtubes complaining about NBA referees.
