Australian Teen Crashes Into Cop Cruiser Because His Car Was Full of Weed Smoke

A 19-year-old Australian troublemaker is in hot water after a police chase over a roadside smoke session ended in a car crash, an injured cop, and at least 14 criminal charges. To make matters worse, the teen told authorities that he rammed into the police cruiser only because the haze in his hot boxed car was so heavy that he couldn’t see out the windshield.

According to Australia’s 7 News , Melbourne’s Benjamin Saurini — who doesn’t have a driver’s license — was smoking weed in his car when he saw police officers approaching the vehicle. Trying his hardest to avoid confronting his illicit pot use and unpermitted driving, Saurini hit the gas when he saw the officer. He fled the scene before eventually side swiping a police cruiser and pinning a patrolman between the two cars, breaking the officer’s leg.

Not ready to face the music quite yet, the Fast & Furious cosplayer sped off again, fleeing the scene and escaping — at least for the night. In the morning, the suspect saw a report of the incident in the local news and decided to cover his tracks even further, hiding the car and taking off his license plates. But once police tracked down his parent’s house, the teen decided to finally turn himself in.

Once in police custody, Saurini explained to officers he hadn’t intended to ram the constable and his car. He was then slapped with 14 criminal charges. Included in the original rap sheet were counts of driving without a license, assaulting a police officer, ramming an emergency vehicle, endangering life, and 10 additional infractions.

Since he is so young, and has never had a run in with the police before, Saurini’s charges were eventually decreased to probation, sobriety, drug treatment classes, and an agreement to stay in the passenger seat for a few more years.

Cannabis is legal for medicinal use in Australia, but as a 19-year-old without even a driver’s license to his name, police quickly found out that Saurini did not have a permit for his pot use. Recreational cannabis use is still illegal across Australia.