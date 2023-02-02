Ashton Kutcher Says an Edible Once Got Him So High He Forgot He Was Rich AF

Ashton Kutcher says he once got so stoned, it turned him off to drugs for the past decade.

Kutcher shared his story about a bummer edibles trip this week in Esquire, and it has us feeling a bit better about our own marijuana misadventures. Stars, truly just like us! The That ‘70s Show alumni dished that his experience was so bad, he gave up cannabis — he thinks, for good. (Been there.)

The Esquire piece is a deep-dive into the actor’s at-times turbulent life, and includes Kutcher’s frank talk on his incredibly scrutinized relationship and subsequent breakup with Demi Moore. But for our purposes, it’s a status update on a Hollywood stoner icon’s evolving relationship with the drug that played an integral role in his rise to fame.

How’d the unfortunate 420 experience go down? Kutcher and his boo Mila Kunis (remember, That ‘70s Show’s Michael Kelso and Jackie Burkhart are now married in real life) were in Italy for a friend’s wedding when Kutcher, who was fresh off a vasectomy, decided to eat a cannabis edible.

“That shit did not go well,” Kutcher said to Esquire.

Apparently, after ingesting the product, Kutcher began losing feeling below the waist — potentially, a psychosomatic reaction over his recently nipped status down there. Once Kunis guided Kutcher back to their hotel room, he began fixating on their financial status. He recalled that one such thought ricocheting around his head was, “We can’t even afford to be here right now!”

This sounds like a textbook case of a cannabis edible overdose. If you or a loved one are planning on eating weed, truly the first thing you need to figure out is your tolerance level — in addition to what the THC count is in the munchie of your choosing. (Here’s a basic guide , handy for avoiding financial freakouts and thoughts that your nether regions have gone dead.)

</p>

The experience was disturbing enough that Kutcher decided that was that: He was done with weed. Of course, sounds like he’s been phasing most psychoactive substances out of his life for awhile — before recalling the Italian wedding story, he told Esquire, “I haven’t done a drug in ten years.”

Kutcher’s decision to abstain from weed is kind of a big deal, given that he rose to stoner icon status with not just the doobie-ripping Kelso character on That ‘70s Show, but also with a star turn in 2000’s ridiculous comedy Dude, Where’s My Car? — and shortly thereafter got President George H.W. Bush’s twin daughters stoned off bong hits at a house party (if you believe ex-wife Demi Moore's account in her memoir).

Kutcher’s family has certainly not divorced themselves entirely from cannabis, though. You’ll recall that, in 2021, news broke that Kunis sold over $8 million worth of NFTs from an animated series in which she’d voiced a feline called Stoner Cats.

Follow Caitlin on Instagram , and catch her Spanish-language podcast Crónica on Spotify and Mixcloud .