Arizona’s First 420-Friendly Hotel Is Officially Taking Reservations for Its Cannabis Rooms

Pot tourists hoping to shop at Arizona's adult-use dispensaries can now enjoy their purchases in the comfort of a private hotel room .

The Clarendon Hotel and Spa, a four-star boutique hotel in central Phoenix, just announced the state's first weed-friendly hotel suites. This weekend, the hotel began accepting reservations for rooms where guests are allowed to smoke, vape, or eat legally purchased cannabis products. The rooms start at $140 a night, and can be booked by contacting the hotel directly or via the “ AirBnB of weed ” website Bud and Breakfast .

These new rooms, located on the west side of the property, have additional air “scrubbers” to help clean dank weed smoke out of the air. The hotel will also provide additional deep cleaning of each room between guests. Smoking weed in the hallways and common areas is still prohibited, and customers are not allowed to smoke cigarettes anywhere in the hotel.

“We are a cannabis-friendly hotel and have a cannabis-friendly event company that is elevating and educating the community about cannabis,” said vice president of operations Daron Brotherton in a press release, KTAR News reports .

The Clarendon has taken a number of steps to help first-time weed shoppers take advantage of the state's adult-use industry. The hotel will offer guests a car service to drive them to a local dispensary, where adults can stock up on weed products and even rent pipes or bongs.

Guests will also have the chance to order in-room pot-infused dinners prepared by Chef Derek Upton, aka The Arizona Cannabis Chef. Upton, who has been featured on Netflix's Cooked with Cannabis and Food Network's Chopped 420, is also hosting Elevated Under the Stars, a 6-course infused fine dining experience on the hotel's rooftop deck.

Weed-friendly hotels are an essential element to promoting pot tourism. Most adult-use states prohibit cannabis use in public, and most hotels and vacation rentals will impose fines on people who smoke weed on their premises. Because of this, tourists who shop at legal dispensaries are often forced to break some sort of law or regulation if they actually want to smoke the weed they just bought.