“Antiques Roadshow” Uncovered a 100-Year-Old Medical Marijuana Container

Ever wondered what 100-year-old medical marijuana looks like? Well, so did the folks on the PBS program Antiques Roadshow. But even with a century-old medical case on hand, including a tin specifically labeled “cannabis sativa,” the weed was nowhere to be found.

That’s because, according to the relic’s owner, his older brother had already gotten ahold of the dusty dank when the medical kit was still collecting cobwebs in the family’s storage.

First reported by Kyle Jaeger at Marijuana Moment , the heady heirloom was featured in the latest episode of Antiques Roadshow . The vintage weed was just one of 288 herbs, roots, and natural remedies housed in the ornate trunk. Thought to be constructed in the 1890 or 1900’s, the medical kit is a blast from the not-so-distant past before marijuana prohibition, when doctors used the plant as an all natural anesthetic and pain reliever .

And just like new-fangled cannabis containers at legal dispensaries, each tin of herbs contained a built-in magnifying glass on top, allowing practitioners and turn-of-the-century imbibers to get a close look at the greenery.

But in an effort to appraise the medical marvel, the antique expert asked the owner if all of the jars contained their original stash, and quickly found that three tins were now empty, including the elderly ganja.

“Your brother got to the cannabis,” the appraiser quickly said after hearing the story of the missing herb. “We won’t go there.”

But even without the weed, the well-preserved medical kit was still valued at $5,000-$7,000 if sold to the right collector. Now, we’re not here to pocket watch, but that could certainly net the seller enough money to replace the contents of the missing tin — and even have some extra leftover to hook up his older brother, too.

