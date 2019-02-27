America's CBD Market Is Expected to Grow Tenfold by 2025

As we’ve noted in many articles , the CBD hype wave is unrelenting, and the non-psychoactive cannabinoid has exploded in popularity over the last few years.



According to a new report by investment bank Cowen — and first covered by Business Insider — the cannabidiol market is expected to continue growing over the next few years — more than tenfold, even.

The report estimates that Americans spent between $1-2 billion on CBD products last year. The figure "piqued our interest considerably, as it was much higher than we would have expected," wrote the ten analysts who compiled it. As a result of several factors, Cowen predicts that the national CBD market will jump all the way to $16 billion by 2025.

To reiterate: that’s about ten times the size of the already-booming market.