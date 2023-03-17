Actress Keke Palmer Says She Would Never Take Psychedelics at Disneyland

Image via

Celebrities love mushrooms — it seems like they’re all shrooming these days. The most recent account of celebrities tripping is on Keke Palmer’s podcast Baby, This Is Keke Palmer. The beloved actress detailed her experiences eating magic mushrooms and how they’ve helped her. She explained that they made her tap into greater self-love and ultimately changed her life, according to Yahoo News .

"It really made me love myself so much. And I remember looking in the mirror and being like, ‘You are absolutely gorgeous,'" the 29-year-old mother shared. "I remember it was to the point where I was like ‘yo girl, you gotta calm down,’ because I was looking at myself like, 'Damn, I never really knew that you were this beautiful.'"

Palmer went on to say: "I was looking at myself like, 'You are gorgeous. You are beautiful, and you are profound. You are gonna continue to survive and thrive and keep telling your story, girl, and keep processing creatively and just know that you are on the path.’”

Palmer got even more personal, recalling a moment when the friend she was with said they saw her ancestors through her.

"I was just encouraging myself and then my friend looked at me, my friend started tearing up and he's like, 'I see your ancestors. This is exactly why you are who you are. They all are living through you and they all are sending you the messages.' Like they're all sending you the message and that's why you feel so much, but you are releasing and when you're releasing, you're telling their story," she said on her podcast. "I was literally living my best life at this moment."

</p>

"I came outta there feeling like I was closer to myself," Palmer concluded, "that I was just reminded that I'm on the right path, you know, things that I really kind of always knew, but -- the way that it impacted me in that moment, it was just so clear... I felt on a spiritual level that God was like, 'Girl, yeah, yeah, girl.' It was literally the coolest thing... So that was my magical experience."

Palmer then recalled another mushroom trip that helped her realize why she loves acting and why she chose that path instead of another career.

"One of the things that I realized was that, I think it was when I realized that so much of what my gift is, is my defense mechanism in dealing with life. And the reason why I love characters is because they allow me to escape and to project all the different emotions and worries that I feel about having to exist as this emotional human being," Palmer said.

"I'm so reactive and I'm so sensitive to everything that my way of dealing and coping is what we call my 'Keke Palmer Entertainment,'" she continued. "And I started thinking about, Turnt Up With the Taylors, like me playing all those characters. That was all therapy for me and how I processed humanity, like my characters, and I remember just crying, being like, I'm trying to survive."

By the end of the pod, she explained that one of the best things about taking mushrooms is they can help you tap into your agency through the power of perception.

</p>

"This is probably the most powerful lesson that I had learned in my own experience, is that it doesn't actually have to be anything that I don't want to make it. That I actually have control over the perception of how I choose to feel about something," she said. "And so once I got out of it and I had a day or two to really kind of process everything that I had went through, or realize, it really made me feel more empowered about what I could actually control with my thoughts, with my experience and how I wanted to feel about where I was and when I was, and it just really made me feel more actually in control of my life."

She ends by providing some wise tripper advice: Don’t do psychedelics at Disneyland, which, honestly, we couldn’t agree with more.

"No drugs at Disneyland, child," she declared, explaining, "I think it's all too much. It’s chaotic, the energy, too. I also don't love people, so being around a lot of people doing something, it's just… Now, if I was at Disneyland alone, you know, me and a very close friend, if I was on some I had the whole park to myself type gag, then maybe."

We think the “Happiest Place on Earth” is haunted — have you seen the dolls in the Small World ride? So, even if the park was closed to the public and we were allowed to run amok on-premises, we’d have to pass.