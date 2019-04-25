NEWS
A Parrot Got Arrested for Tipping Off a Drug Raid
AD
Brazilian police took a parrot into custody after it warned its owners about cops coming to raid them.
Published on April 25, 2019

Dogs usually get all the credit for being loyal pets, but one parrot is in police custody for warning his owners that drug cops were storming in to arrest them.

On Monday, Brazilian authorities booked the parrot along with its owners for reportedly squawking, “Mum, the police!” as the Five-O rolled up.

“He must have been trained for this,” one of the arresting officers said, according to The Guardian. “As soon as the police got close, he started shouting.”

The parrot, however, ain’t no snitch. One Brazilian journalist said the bird isn’t cooperating with the cops, and refuses to speak to anyone.

Polly definitely gets a cracker for that.

Follow Randy Robinson on Twitter

NEWS
CULTURE
DRUGS
COPS
MORE...
Randy Robinson
FOLLOW
Based in Denver, Randy studied cannabinoid science while getting a degree in molecular biology at the University of Colorado. When not writing about cannabis, science, politics, or LGBT issues, they can be found exploring nature somewhere in the Rocky Mountains. Catch Randy on Twitter and Instagram @randieseljay
Share this article with your friends!
AD
By using our site you agree to our use of cookies to deliver a better experience.
Accept
Decline
MORE FROM MERRY JANE