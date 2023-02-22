A Global Medical Pot Company Is Paying a $106,000 Salary For a Pro Weed Tester

A global medical cannabis company is offering a $106,000 annual salary for anyone who’s willing to test its weed products for quality and potency.

The company, Cannamedical, is based in Cologne, Germany.

"We are looking for someone who continuously monitors the standards of our growers in the sourcing countries of Australia, Canada, Portugal, Macedonia and Denmark,” Cannamedical’s founder and CEO, David Henn, told the German tabloid Bild, according to the Sun.

"Here in Germany, he should also check the quality of the material delivered,” he continued .

Of course, there’s a catch: The lucky weed tester in question must be a registered medical cannabis patient in Germany. And, yeah, they have to live in Germany, too.

This isn’t the first time a cannabis company sought to pay people for trying its herb. In 2021, a Colorado weed company paid three individuals $1,500 each to sample its wares for a health study.

Germany first rolled-out a medical cannabis program in 2017, though recreational, or adult-use, remains illegal. German officials kicked-off plans last summer to introduce adult-use legalization, but as of last month, those plans have been indefinitely delayed. Lawmakers say a draft bill is currently in the works .

While the German government drags its feet to legalize something that should simply be decriminalized, the nation’s researchers have begun looking at weed’s industrial uses. One project, called DuroBast , is studying cannabis fibers to reinforce plastics. Cannabis-reinforced plastics would be durable, lightweight, and could be used for aerospace, automotive, and sporting goods applications.

