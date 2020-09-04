A Drone Just Dropped Hundreds of Baggies Full of Weed Above Tel Aviv

Image via

It rained green in Israel yesterday, as a drone dropped hundreds of bags of weed onto Rabin Square in the capital city of Tel Aviv.

A number of witnesses, understandably, rushed into the streets to snatch up the surprise dope delivery, stuffing their pockets and running off with as much free weed as they could carry. Correspondents are still awaiting reports on the quality of the kind itself.

Green Drone, a cannabis legalization advocacy group shrouded in some smokey clouds of mystery, has claimed responsibility for the benevolent bud drop.

Shortly before the stunt, Green Drone posted a message on the encrypted app Telegram that proclaimed, “It’s time, my dear brothers. Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s the green drone, handing out free cannabis from the sky. Enjoy, my beloved brothers, this is your pilot brother, making sure we all get some free love.”

Green Drone also announced that their airborne distribution of dank is only getting started. The group said it plans to keep up its “rain of cannabis” mission by dropping one kilogram of weed broken into two-gram baggies each week onto lucky public thoroughfares around Israel.

Another motivating factor, Green Drone said, was Israel’s potentially upcoming pandemic lockdown. That challenge, the group stated, “requires thinking outside the box and coming up with new ways of getting cannabis to consumers.”

The Jerusalem Post reported that police arrested two suspects in their 30’s who were allegedly connected to the stunt. Authorities noted that distribution of a substance suspected to be dangerous is very much against the law in Israel — as is recreational marijuana itself.

Many observers believe that Israel is likely to soon go green, however.

Earlier this year, Israeli lawmakers granted preliminary approval to two cannabis reform measures . The first bill would decriminalize weed, while the second aims to both legalize it for adult use and create a regulatory framework for the resulting market.

Additionally, Israel is also a global leader in cannabis research . In April, Israeli scientists enacted clinical trials for using cannabis to treat COVID-19 . Two months later, Israel outpaced Germany to become the world’s leading importer of cannabis flower.