8 Men Arrested for Having a Drug-Fueled Orgy During Quarantine

Police officers in Barcelona, Spain working to enforce the country’s strict COVID-19 lockdown policy encountered a surprising scene this week, after discovering an apartment housing an 8-person orgy complete with cocaine, MDMA, and crystal meth.

According to concurrent reports from The Sun and the Olive Press , cops were alerted to the debaucherous party by an orgy invitee who said that they felt uncomfortable about disobeying Spain’s rigid isolation guidelines. After arriving at the apartment building in response to the tip, officers were mistaken for more party guests and buzzed right into the apartment.

Once the plainclothes officers were invited in, they identified themselves as cops and began making arrests. In addition to charges for flaunting the coronavirus quarantine orders, police also found illicit quantities of cocaine, MDMA, and crystal meth and charged all 8 men with possession of narcotics.

During the orgy bust, one participant was coughing so much that authorities made him take a coronavirus test, which eventually came back negative. And while the 8 orgy participants were certainly a surprise for Spanish cops, party planners said that they had originally invited as many as 30 guests.

On a whole, Spanish cops have made upwards of 350 arrests nationwide and fined more than 31,000 people for refusing to follow lockdown policies during the coronavirus pandemic.

We know it’s hard to live without intimacy during these trying times, but if you’re quarantined solo, just remember that there’s always video chat and Zoom — which could certainly work for a digital orgy.

