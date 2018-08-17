Photos by Mario Kristian, courtesy of Atlantic Records

Rico Nasty done did it this year. The Baltimore-based artist not only released her critically-acclaimed mixtape Nasty, but signed to Atlantic Records, graced the cover of FADER , and appeared twice on MERRY JANE’s very own talk show, About That Time . Not to mention the sold-out NASTY tour , which wraps in September.

The rapper, sometimes known as Tacobella and Trap Lavigne, has already proven that she’s got inimitable, eclectic taste on top of her hard-as-nails bars — just take a gander at her various kits and you’ll say no more, fam. The “Sugar Trap” star is on the up-and-up, and this is only the beginning for Rico. To celebrate her landmark trip around the sun, we asked the hitter to share some of her favorite tunes, as well as talk about some stand-out stoner moments from the past year.

Check out Rico Nasty’s MERRY JANE Spotify Playlist Takeover below, and continue reading for our interview with Baltimore’s finest.





MERRY JANE: What is your most memorable smoking experience?

Rico Nasty: Smoking with Wiz Khalifa, yeah lowkeyyyy may have out sparked him. I don’t know if he went to sleep because he was tired, but he definitely went to sleep. Yeah, he was knocked out.

If you were to invent a new strain of weed, what would you call it?

I would call it Death Drop, like the voguing move. It would be an indica for sure.

If you were a pro athlete, what would be your warm-up track?

It would have to be “Bitch I’m Nasty” by me.