Drumma Boy’s MERRY JANE Spotify Playlist Takeover

Drumma Boy needs no introduction. At this point in the Tennessee-born producer's storied and starried career, listeners know that the moment they hear his infamous drop — "Listen to the track, bitch!" — it's certain that the song is gonna be a hitter.

Though he's only 34-years-old, the artist and hip-hop icon has a production discography long enough to fill a book, including (but not limited to) era-defining music like Young Jeezy's "Put On," Wacka Flocka Flame's "No Hands," and the beats on several of Gucci Mane's most memorable mixtapes (The Movie 3D, Mr. Zone 6, and Jewelry Selection included). Not to mention his Platinum Records and multiple (!) Grammy Awards. To put it simply: if you're a rapping on a Drumma Boy track, you're definitely one of the top MCs in the game.

More recently, the producer (né Christopher James Gholson) cooked up the beats for NBA YoungBoy's "We Poppin" (featuring Birdman) and "86" by Janine the Machine. He's also been in the studio hustling with 8Ball & MJG, as well as Desiigner. Prolific and potent as ever, Drumma Boy is guaranteed a spot in the proverbial Hip-Hop Hall of Fame.

Despite his busy schedule, the beat-master made the time to do a MERRY JANE Spotify Playlist Takeover, featuring tracks by Wiz Khalifa, Rick James, and our main man Snoop Dogg. Peep the playlist below, and continue on to read our interview with the living legend — featuring a story about the first time Drumma Boy got baked.

MERRY JANE: What is your most memorable smoking experience?

Drumma Boy: The first time I ever got high was with my older brother when I was 16. There was a Ruff Ryder/Cash Money concert was that night, and the whole city of Memphis was talking about it. I picked up my brother and his girl, then we headed to Tunica MS to drop her off at work which is 45 minutes outside of Memphis.

On the way back to Memphis, my brother was like, "you wanna smoke?" He had several blunts rolled up and lit one of them up. I remember trying to roll the window down and he was like, "Nah, this is called hot boxing".... lol

We smoked both blunts before we arrived back in Memphis. He wanted to stop at the mall before the concert so we did. I parked right in front of the mall high as hell. When we opened the car doors it literally was like a Snoop Dogg movie with all the smoke pouring out. Walking in the mall, all I remember is looking in every mirror that I saw, feeling paranoid as hell and tripping off how red my eyes were. Seemed like everyone in the mall was staring at me.

I went back to the car — which was literally parked in front of the entrance — and waited for my brother to come out. Five minutes felt like an hour. He finally came out, and I just started cracking up laughing like "YO, I'm high as HELLLLL." I had gotten so high I couldn't even drive and handed him the keys. We switched seats and headed downtown to the Pyramid where the concert was being held.

We were a little late, and I remember him saying, "Imma just park right here cuz it's closer." I was so high that I was just like "cool." We went inside and this definitely was an amazing show featuring Ruff Ryders, Eve, DMX, Hot Boys, Lil Wayne, Juvenile, Birdman, & Cash Money.

After the show, my high had come down a bit. We walked to the car only to find out that my brother parked it in an alley and it had gotten broken into. The radio and my CDs were stolen, but overall it was still one of the best days/nights I've had!

If you were a pro athlete, what would be your warm-up track?

"I Put On" by Young Jeezy featuring Kanye West.

If you were going to go out guns blazing, what song would you choose to do it to?

2Pac's "Against All Odds."

Who is your guilty pleasure artist?

SZA!

What song most reminds you of your childhood?

"Regulate" by Warren G featuring Nate Dogg.

Which song that you've released means the most to you?

"Standing Ovation" by Young Jeezy. It got me my first platinum plaque.

Who has been your favorite artist to work with?

Favorite artist to work with is Gucci Mane… we came up together and he always is cracking jokes, having fun, and never got Hollywood.

What's coming up for you in the near future? Are there any projects you are currently working on?

Currently working on projects with NBA Young Boy, Desiigner, 8Ball & MJG's Timeless album, and my first DJ instrumental album.

For more on Drumma Boy, check out his latest single here and follow him on Instagram