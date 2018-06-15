Destructo's MERRY JANE Spotify Playlist Takeover

Lead photo courtesy of Skam Artist

Gary Richards, the producer, DJ, and music entrepreneur better known as Destructo, has been ripping up dance floors and festival pavilions for a solid two decades, though his movie star-like looks suggest otherwise. While today he's making beats for the likes of Busta Rhymes, Ty Dolla $ign, and YG, the artist has undeniably lived many lives in the music industry.

Destructo's career stemmed from the early '90s warehouse party scene in LA, including his infamous weekly event called "The Sermon," before he got involved with the executive side of the biz, too. Not only did Rick Rubin hand-pick him to run A&R for the electronic side of Def American Recordings, but the mixmeister literally coined the name "Electric Daisy Festival" and started the HARD Festival empire. Oh, plus who could forget his remixes for artists as diverse as Warren G, Major Lazer, and Warren G?

Today, Destructo is known equally for his tech-house bangers and hip-hop production chops. He recently put out the stomper "Loaded" featuring Yo Gotti, and is now "Fucking Shit Up" with Busta Rhymes. To celebrate his hot-out-the-oven tunes, as well as All My Friends, his latest music festival endeavor going down August 18th and 19th, MERRY JANE asked the legend to put together a playlist of his favorite sonic gems. He did us just that, but also made the time to answer a few questions, including his most memorable smoking experience (naturally, involving Uncle Snoop).

MERRY JANE: What is your most memorable smoking experience?

Destructo: All of the ones with Snoop.

If you were a pro athlete, what would be your warm-up track?

Right now, I would roll with anything by Gucci Mane, Brockhampton, or maybe some Sheck Wes.

If you were going to go out guns blazing, what song would you choose to do it to?

Rage Against the Machine's "Killing in the Name."

Who is your guilty pleasure artist?

Depeche Mode.

What song most reminds you of your childhood?

My family was in the music biz, so I heard a lot of music when I was little. Tons of funk and soul. "Humpin" by The Gap Band; "Super Freak" and "Standing on the Top" by Rick James; "Drop the Bomb" by Trouble Funk; "Do It ('Til You're Satisfied)" by B.T. Express. Plus, anything by Parliament/Funkadelic, The Jackson 5, and Prince. There are too many to name.

Which song that you've released means the most to you?

"Party Up" featuring YG has to be one of them. It was really the first time I got to blend rap and house music together. It helped mold the path I'm on, making music that bends genres in the realest way possible.

Who has been your favorite artist to work with? What is your dream collaboration?

Ty Dolla $ign has been amazing to work with. He brings so much musical talent and incredible melodies to the mix. He always raises the bar and takes things to the next level. My dream collab would be something with Dr. Dre 100% — and of course Snoop if we can ever finish our "Yodo" tune.

What's in your near future? Any projects you are currently working on?

I got a new festival coming to Los Angeles on August 18th and 19th called All My Friends. /19 called All My Friends. And I just dropped a new single with Busta Rhymes called "Fucking Shit Up"!

